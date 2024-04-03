Police Arrest Suspect In Deadly Easter Brunch Shooting

A man suspected of opening fire in a restaurant Easter Sunday has been arrested, Metro Nashville Police announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Anton Rucker, 46, allegedly shot and killed one person and injured seven more in the Salemtown restaurant Roasted during Easter brunch, The Tennesean reports. Metro Nashville Police located Rucker on Tuesday at a Princeton, Kentucky residence and took him into custody without incident, according to the outlet.

BREAKING: Anton Rucker is in custody in Princeton, KY. MNPD TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) detectives located him there in a residence. He came out & surrendered without incident. Rucker is being jailed in KY on a fugitive from justice warrant. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 3, 2024

Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) spokesman Don Aaron stated the incident was sparked by Rucker arguing with 33-year-old Allen Beachem, according to The Tennessean in a separate report. Rucker then allegedly fired multiple shots, killing Beachem and injuring seven more, according to the outlet. Six of the victims received non-life-threatening injuries, and the seventh, a pregnant woman, was taken to a hospital suffering a panic attack, the outlet states.

REST IN PEACE 🙏 Allen Beachem (pictured on the left) is the 33-year-old man killed in the bistro shooting on Easter Sunday. Our prayers are with his friends and family. https://t.co/Hh1aHnfuaD pic.twitter.com/hpb5RrroK1 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) April 1, 2024

Whether Rucker and Beachem knew each other was unknown to police, Aaron stated to The Tennessean.

The incident was captured on surveillance footage, which MNPD utilized to enlist the public’s help in finding the shooter, The Tennessean reports. Rucker reportedly fled in a Mercedes GLS 450, the outlet states. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Alleged Cold-Blooded Execution Of Man In Crowded Hibachi Restaurant)

Rucker was taken into police custody in Princeton, Kentucky Tuesday, and is being held in Kentucky’s Caldwell County jail on a fugitive warrant as of Wednesday, AP News reports.