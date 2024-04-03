WV Gov Candidate Chris Miller Sat On College Board While School Held Numerous Drag, Pro-Trans Events

West Virginia Republican Gubernatorial candidate Chris Miller sat on the board of Marshall University while the school held drag shows and pro-transgender events, the Daily Caller has learned.

Miller ran an attack ad hitting his opponent, Patrick Morrisey, over lobbying for a company that makes a gender transition pill, which Morrisey has adamantly denied. The ad was pulled off air because it claimed Morrisey specifically lobbied for the transition pill which was not true.

.@MorriseyWV campaign applauds WOAY for pulling Chris Miller-linked ad that spews lies about Patrick Morrisey in order to deceive West Virginia voters.⁰⁰”Political ads are rarely taken down, and it has to be an egregious lie for that to happen.” pic.twitter.com/0f8Z1aPiDQ — Patrick Morrisey Press (@MorriseyPress) March 29, 2024

Meanwhile, according to the website, during Miller’s time on the board the school hosted drag events and a Homecoming Pride Gala. Marshall’s LGBTQ office also has a “trans closet” to provide clothes to the people who have transitioned; and provides coming out resources; and provides chest binders. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Woke Caucus Targets DEI Committee At DOD Primary Schools)

Miller was sworn in to the Marshall University Board of Governors on September 12, 2019. His term ended in June 2023. His replacement was appointed in July 2023.

The Daily Caller contacted Miller’s campaign about his time on the board and the events that took place during his time on the board to which they said: “Chris has seen the rot in the universities firsthand as communists and the woke mob take over. He realized you could only get so much done from the board, which is why he only served one term and then decided to run for governor. Instead of lobbying for a trans agenda like Pat Morrisey did, Chris is running to stop taxpayer money from going to radical causes. That’s the difference between Chris and Pat Morrisey. Pat pushed for the radical agenda; Chris is running to stop it.”

The Caller contacted Morrisey’s campaign and received the following response from Taylor Van Kirk, comms director for the campaign: “While Patrick Morrisey led the way against the woke-trans agenda, Chris Miller sat in his cushy University board seat that his Congresswoman mom got him. Leaders stand up and do something. Why didn’t Chris ever make a public comment about this then? Because he’s a liberal who supports Biden’s woke agenda and has taken to lying about Patrick’s record. West Virginians won’t be deceived by Chris Miller’s web of lies — they know Miller’s no conservative and that Patrick Morrisey is the only proven conservative who’ll they choose as their next Governor.”