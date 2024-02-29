EXCLUSIVE: Anti-Woke Caucus Targets DEI Committee At DOD Primary Schools

Republican Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, who serves as Chairman of the Anti-Woke Caucus, sent a letter Wednesday to Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness Ashish S. Vazirani calling for answers over the Department of Defense Education Activity’s (DoDEA) newly created DEI Steering Committee.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter, in which the lawmakers called out DoDEA and its former DEI Chief Kelisa Wing, who faced a disciplinary probe for racist social media posts. After their probe, DoD said Wing would face no consequences, but that they would “restructure” DoDEA’s DEI office. Open the Books released a report on the restructured DEI office, which is now a DEI steering committee.

The Caller has also learned that Wing is no longer employed by DoD.

“Bureaucrats are sneaking divisive and partisan DEI programs past Congress and into military schools, but it’s not going to last. If you work for DoDEA’s DEI Steering Committee, start polishing up your resume. Last year’s House NDAA was the most anti-woke in history and we’re going to outdo it,” Banks told the Caller before sending the letter. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Lloyd Austin Hearing Will Be Time-Limited Due To Health Issues, Restricting Members’ Questions — SOURCE)

READ THE LETTER HERE:



Here Is What The Lawmakers Call For In The Letter:

Is the DoDEA “DEI Steering Committee” a federal advisory committee as defined by the Federal Advisory Committee Act?

What differentiates the DoDEA “DEI Steering Committee” from the Defense Advisory Committee on Diversity and Inclusion?

A full, comprehensive response to the Jan. 30, 2023, request for document production DoDEA received from the Committee on Armed Services.

All documents and communications discussing the “reconfiguration of talent” from the DEI office, including a list of all former DEI office employees and their job titles within that office, as well as current job titles and areas of reassignment for any employee who is no longer assigned to the office. This request includes, but is not limited to, all communications discussing the reassignment of Ms. Kelisa Wing, as well as any and all documents and communications indicating whether DOD officials were aware of Ms. Wing’s racist comments prior to her hiring as chief DEI officer.

All documents and communications discussing the creation of the DEI Steering Committee, including a list of all members of the committee, their job titles, timelines of each member’s involvement and committee roles and responsibilities. This request includes any charter documents or other foundational documents discussing the form and function of the committee.

All instructional materials used by DoDEA schools that were produced, recommended, or approved by Ms. Kelisa Wing, her office, or DEI-focused employees anywhere in DOD.

All material used by DOD to inform service members of their confidential rights as parents of students enrolled in DoDEA schools.

All materials used by DoDEA, whether internally or externally, that involve discussion of “critical theory,” “critical race theory,” “racism,” “antiracism,” “equity,” “gender binary,” “color-blindness,” “systems of oppression” or “sexual identity,” including all syllabi, instructional materials and teaching plans that include such words or phrases.

All documents produced by or for the DEI Steering Committee, including email communications, reports and meeting minutes and transcripts

Banks was joined by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Ronny Jackson, Mary Miller, Troy E. Nehls, Pat Fallon, Erin Houchin, Jeff Duncan and Michael Waltz. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Jim Banks, House Republicans Rip World Bank Over Funding For Sanctioned Chinese Companies)

The lawmakers asked for responses to their questions and the requested documents no later than March 13, 2024.