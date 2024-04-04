Ashley Biden’s Diary Back In The News As DOJ Seeks Crack Down On Thief

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) asked a New York district judge Tuesday to sentence a woman to 10 months in prison for stealing first daughter Ashley Biden’s diary.

Biden’s diary was stolen in September 2020 from a home in Delray Beach, Florida by Aimee Harris and Jonathan Kurlander. Harris pleaded guilty in August 2022 to conspiring to transport stolen property across state lines in relation to the alleged theft. Prosecutors from the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York initially wanted Harris to serve a six-month home confinement sentence for her crime, along with three years supervised release, according to the New York Post.

The DOJ asked on Tuesday that Harris receive four to 10 months in prison after Harris asked for her sentencing hearing to be moved 12 times, the NY Post continued. Prosecutors think these legal requests merit a stronger sentence.

Did Ashley Biden Shower With Her Father? Here’s The Evidence https://t.co/9K6gJsPiEP — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2023

“The defendant’s sentence must also account for the manner in which she has abused the administration of justice throughout the pendency of this court proceeding,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams asked in a filing to District Judge Laura Taylor Swain. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Daughter Reportedly Owes Thousands In Unpaid Income Taxes)

“The defendant has repeatedly and consistently engaged in tactics to improperly delay this proceeding, including by misleading the Court with false information to justify belated and unmerited requests for adjournments, refusing to appear when directed, and failing to comply with court orders to disclose or produce certain information,” Williams added.

Harris and Kurlander were allegedly paid $40,000 by Project Veritas for the diary. Contents of the diary have been discussed online. The FBI raided Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe’s home following the then-alleged theft.

Harris is set to be sentenced on April 9.