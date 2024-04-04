Autopsy Shows Pilot In Deadly Hot Air Balloon Accident May Have Overdosed On Ketamine: REPORT

The 37-year-old pilot of a hot air balloon that crashed back in January was found to have elevated levels of ketamine in his system, according to an autopsy report, USA Today reported Thursday.

Cornelius van der Walt’s ketamine levels in his blood suggested an overdose, according to the report obtained by the outlet. Van der Walt reportedly did not have a prescription for ketamine and was not administered the drug while being treated at the crash site.

The Arizona balloon accident that occurred back in January ended up killing four people — including van der Walt — and seriously injuring one person. The Eloy Police Department issued a statement at the time that emphasized that they were cooperating with federal agencies in the investigation of the incident and requested the public give their “thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time.”

“In overdose, ketamine produces effects such as hallucinations, delirium, irrational behavior and vision and GI disturbances, progressing to cardiovascular and respiratory irregularities,” NMS labs staffers noted in their toxicology report, according to USA Today. (RELATED: Man Reportedly Dies After Falling From Hot Air Balloon: ‘A Loud Bang’)

Ketamine is categorized as a “dissociative anesthetic” drug, according to the Department of Justice’s Drug Enforcement Administration’s Drug Fact Sheet.

Van der Walt, however, had a reputation for being a safety-minded and experienced pilot, according to those who knew him, USA Today reported. The 37-year-old originally heralded from South Africa and also owned the company giving the doomed balloon ride, the outlet noted.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s preliminary report noted that at the time of incident, videos showed “the balloon was descending with a deflated envelope trailing from above” and that “at times the burner flame under the envelope was observed.” “Thermal damage” was also observed “near the mouth of the envelope” of the balloon in addition to “sewn rim tape material near the top of the envelope was frayed, and several of the panels were damaged,” according to the report.