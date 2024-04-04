IDF Releases Video Of Close-Up Killing Of Terror Cell

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released footage displaying the destruction of a terrorist cell operating in the central Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported Thursday.

The IDF identified the terrorist cell, spotting it at a site close to an Israeli infantry brigade. After tracking the armed gunmen “for a short while, an airstrike was carried out against them,” Emanuel Fabian, the Times of Israel military correspondent, tweeted alongside a video of the incident. (RELATED: IDF Acknowledges Responsibility For ‘Tragic’ Airstrike That Killed Aid Workers)

The IDF publishes footage showing an airstrike on a cell of operatives in the central Gaza Strip, after they were spotted at a site known to be used by a terror group. The site was located close to troops of the Nahal Brigade, who spotted the cell, the IDF says. After tracking… pic.twitter.com/0k3LqfEnec — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 4, 2024

“Minutes later, the structure where they [the gunmen] had operated was struck by a fighter jet, the IDF says,” Fabian added. Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, tweeted an English version of the IDF footage.

The IDF says troops identified an armed terrorist cell operating inside of terrorist infrastructure in central Gaza. The troops followed the terrorists and identified some of them exiting the terrorist infrastructure and moving around the area. Following the identification, a… pic.twitter.com/lgYwflaAaE — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) April 4, 2024

The video opened with three men walking to some unknown point. The IDF highlighted one of the men holding what appears to be a rifle. The footage then panned out to show the moment when an air strike hit the group. The footage then showed the air strike on the infrastructure from where the gunmen came.

Israel has been conducting a military operation in the Gaza Strip since it was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7. Hamas’ attack left roughly 1,200 people in southern Israel murdered. They also took over 200 people captive, some dying in captivity.