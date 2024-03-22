World

IDF Releases Footage Of Terrorist Who Opened Fire On Minibus Getting Airstriked

Screen Shot Of Palestinian Terrorist Getting Blown Up In Airstrike

(Screenshot/Twitter/@manniefabian)

Ilan Hulkower Contributor
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that a helicopter airstrike Friday killed a Palestinian terrorist who had sniped at an Israeli minibus near a Jewish town in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported.

Although nobody on the minibus was injured, at least seven Israelis were wounded in the hours-long firefight between them and the sniper, according to The Times of Israel. One soldier was reported as critically wounded, hospital officials said. (RELATED: IDF Claims Over 100 Hamas Fighters Killed After Wrapping Up Operation In Terrorist Stronghold)

Emanuel Fabian, a reporter for The Times of Israel, tweeted out the IDF aerial footage of the strike that killed the gunman.

The video shows that the bombing occurred in a wooded area.

Other footage related to the search for the terrorist was also released. One video tweeted out by Joe Truzman, a senior analyst at Foundation for Defense of Democracies, shows IDF personnel operating in the area.

A video shared by Truzman appeared to show the actual terrorist in the wooded area around the time of the air strike. “Additional documentation showing the airstrike on Mujahid Barakat who carried out a shooting on a mini bus in the West Bank earlier today,” the analyst tweeted.

Since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel, the IDF said Israel has arrested some 3,500 persons in the West Bank, The Times of Israel reported. Over 1,500 of those arrested were affiliated with Hamas, the IDF said. Over 400 Palestinians have been killed in IDF operations in the West Bank since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian authorities.