EXCLUSIVE: Trump-Backed Candidate Mike Rogers Notches Key Endorsement In Battleground Senate Primary

Republican Rep. Jack Bergman of Michigan threw his support behind former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers in the Senate primary to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2024, the Daily Caller News Foundation first learned.

The endorsement follows several other high profile Republicans announcing their backing of Rogers, including former President Donald Trump. Bergman, a retired Marine Corps Lt. General, told the DCNF in a statement that Rogers will help tackle border security, support veterans and strengthen the American energy sector in the Senate. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Former GOP Senate Candidate Makes Endorsement In Battleground State Primary)

“I’m proud to endorse fellow veteran Mike Rogers for the U.S. Senate,” Bergman said. “Mike won’t require any on the job training and will be a strong advocate for Michiganders. I’m excited to have Mike as a vital partner in the Senate as we fight to secure our border, ensure our veterans receive the care and benefits they’ve earned, and end Joe Biden’s war on American energy that uniquely hurts Northern Michigan and Upper Peninsula families.”

GOP Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Katie Britt of Alabama, Joni Ernst of Iowa and Steve Daines of Montana are also backing Rogers. The Republican has the support of former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, who suspended his own campaign in mid-February, Michigan Rep. Tim Walberg, former Michigan Rep. Candice Miller and former U.S. Ambassador to Germany Ric Grenell.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), which Daines chairs, recruited Rogers for the seat along with several other GOP candidates in other competitive states.

Rogers is the clear frontrunner in the Republican primary field, which includes former GOP Reps. Peter Meijer and Justin Amash, both of whom voted to impeach Trump. Amash left the Republican Party in 2019.

Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin faces the toughest challenge from Rogers in a general election matchup, with recent polling indicating she is either leading the former congressman by one to two points, or is tied.

Trump, who won the battleground state in 2016 but lost it the following cycle, is ahead of President Joe Biden by 3.4 points, according to the RealClearPolitics’ average.

The seat is currently characterized by The Cook Political Report as being in the “Lean D” column, along with Democratic Sens. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania and Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

