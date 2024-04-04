Ohtani Bangs First Home Run As Dodger … His Now-Fired Translator Might Be Very Happy

Shohei Ohtani finally blasted his first home run of the regular season as a Los Angeles Dodger. His former translator Ippei Mizuhara might be really happy.

It’s highly possible that Ohtani’s former translator, who the Dodgers fired March 20 after he allegedly stole $4.5 million from Ohtani to cover his gambling debts, bet on the over.

Ohtani’s long-awaited home run with the Dodgers extended LA’s lead over the San Francisco Giants to 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning in the Wednesday night contest.

THE FIRST OF MANY FOR SHOHEI OHTANI. pic.twitter.com/6x0zye1GnZ — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) April 4, 2024

After a Jorge Soler bomb the next inning inched the Giants back to within a run, the game’s score was 5-4 Dodgers and the 8.5 over officially hit, which would put some cash in Ippei’s pocket if he took the over.

JORGE SOLER MY GOODNESS 😳 pic.twitter.com/luEW0UjpYE — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) April 4, 2024

Ohtani claimed the dinger relieved some pressure from him after he signed a $700 million contract in the offseason. (RELATED: MLB Team Loses Opening Game Because Of Hole In First Baseman’s Glove)

“Honestly, very relieved that I was able to hit my first homer,” Ohtani’s new interpreter Will Ireton said after the game. “It’s been awhile, and honestly my swing hasn’t been great. So, overall very relieved.”

You know who else is probably relieved? Anyone who’s been betting on Ohtani’s home run prop bets through the Dodgers first 9 games of the season. If I was a betting man (and I am), I’d bet that Ippei bet on Ohtani to blast a four-bagger in more games than not. Given that the former Dodgers translator found himself in a massive $4.5 million hole, it’s probably safe to say he’s used to the odd losing streak here or there. But, who knows, maybe with that blast his luck (and Ohtani’s) is finally turning around.