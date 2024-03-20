San Diego Padres Lose Opening Game Because Of Hole In First Baseman Jake Cronenworth’s Glove

The San Diego Padres lost the opening game of the MLB season Wednesday morning in Seoul, South Korea, falling 5-2 to the Los Angeles Dodgers after a ball squeaked through a hole in first baseman Jake Cronenworth’s glove, allowing LA to take the lead in the eighth inning.

The miscue came as the Dodgers were threatening in the top of the eighth. LA had just tied the game 2-2 on a sacrifice fly and had runners on first and second with one out. Then, Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux poked a dribbler to Cronenworth that looked like it would lead to an easy, inning-ending double play. But alas, the baseball gods had other plans.

The ball went through Cronenworth’s glove 👀 pic.twitter.com/3XNFpOkGGc — Dillard Barnhart (@BarnHasSpoken2) March 20, 2024

The Dodgers scored the game-winning run on the play, taking a 3-2 lead. They would score two more runs in the inning and win the game 5-2.

“I thought it was an easy double play,” Cronenworth told MLB.com. “I caught it on the first bounce, and you know, that’s the way it goes … It sucks. I don’t know what else to say.”