Video Appears To Show Man Dressed As Trash Bag Allegedly Trying To Steal Packages

Video from a door camera appears to show an individual disguised in a trash bag allegedly trying to steal a package in Sacramento, California, on March 29.

The footage was shared by Omar Gabriel Munoz to Storyful, according to ABC 6. He reportedly said he was confused when he was notified a package had arrived, but was not at his door when he came home. Upon checking his door camera, he reportedly saw the video. (RELATED: Thieves Somehow Made Off With A 200-Foot-Tall AM Radio Tower: REPORT)

The footage appears to show a crouching, plastic-wrapped figure creeping up a walkway before scooping up a small package and slinking away.

Also in March, an alleged thief dressed as a delivery driver with a DoorDash bag appeared to steal packages off a porch, according to WCVB 5, as previously reported. The incident took place allegedly a week after a similar heist had befallen the victim’s neighbor.

Another video depicts a March incident in which a man attempting to steal a package is caught in the act. Carlos Mejia, a New York City resident, placed a decoy package on his porch because he was “done” with porch pirates, the New York Post reported.

The alleged thief attempted to shove the package into his bag, at which point Mejia reportedly exited his house brandishing a baseball bat.

In the video, the alleged thief attempted to talk his way out of the situation, claiming he lived on the corner and all the items in the bag belonged to him. The alleged thief then offered the contents of the bag to Mejia.

Mejia ignored the man’s pleading and forced the alleged perpetrator to his knees.

The alleged thief was later taken into custody by the police, the Post reported.

In a TikTok video of the incident, Meija later revealed that the contents of the package contained old French fries and a threatening note, according to the outlet.