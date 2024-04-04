‘I Can’t Breathe … This Is George Floyd’: Woman’s Over-The-Top Breakdown On Spirit Airlines Caught On Video

A video circulating online shows a woman’s over the top breakdown on a Spirit Airlines flight March 23, TMZ reported.

An unidentified woman was seen having a breakdown on a Spirit Airlines flight set to leave Las Vegas, according to TMZ. The woman dramatically reacted to police trying to arrest her, as shown in the viral video. She was initially calm, but she quickly escalated and started to scream loudly.

“All I care about is freedom … I’m not scared, I’ve fucking been there before,” the woman said while authorities were trying to get her. The woman then suddenly stood up and shouted. “He’s hurting my wrist. You’re hurting me sheriff, you’re hurting me sheriff,” she added.

A woman had a meltdown on a #SpiritAirlines flight … and while cops tried to remove her from the plane, she tried invoking #GeorgeFloyd‘s name. https://t.co/nlX0G4aj8B (🎥: TikTok/realkingjon) pic.twitter.com/SmALZLfZPG — TMZ (@TMZ) April 3, 2024

During her outburst, she attempted to draw parallels between her situation and the death of George Floyd. “I can’t breathe … This is George Floyd,” she continued. (RELATED: ‘I Wish You Would George Floyd Me, Bitch’: Wild Video Shows Officer Shoot Woman Charging At Man With Knife, Police Say)

Despite her continued protests and ramblings, the police remained patient. The situation escalated when she slapped an officer’s hand, leading to the decision to deplane all passengers to resolve the matter more effectively, according to TMZ.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Las Vegas Police Department for details on the charges against the woman but has yet to receive a response.