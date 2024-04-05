Country Star Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack After Concert: REPORT

Country star Colt Ford is reportedly in the ICU at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, after suffering a heart attack after his show, Thursday, his team said.

His team said he is in good spirits amid his medical emergency, and his representative told TMZ he is currently in stable condition. Ford was reportedly rushed to the hospital after his performance at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Gilbert. A source told the outlet the famous singer received an autoimmune disease diagnosis, specifically Myasthenia Gravis, in 2022, but it has not yet been determined if that condition was related to his heart attack in any way.

The 53-year-old country singer is known for his several number 1 hits, and originally recorded “Dirt Road Anthem,” later performed by Jason Aldean, according to TMZ. The hit single reportedly garnered over 927 million streams globally.

Ford carved a successful career in the country-rap music world, and has been recognized for having 5 consecutive Top 10 debuts on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, the outlet reported.

His album, “Declaration of Independence” soared to the top of the charts in 2012, followed shortly by “Thanks for Listening,” which was released just two years later, and quickly ranked at the Top 10 of the Top 200, according to TMZ. “Thanks for Listening” also reportedly took the top spot on the Billboard Rap & Independent charts.

Ford, a married father of two, has also been nominated at the Academy of Country Music Awards for his hit single, “Cold Beer” in collaboration with Jamey Johnson, the outlet reported.

The severity of his heart attack has not yet been disclosed, and there have not been any updates issued with respect to the date of his release from hospital. (RELATED: Famous Comedian Says His Wife Left Him While He Was On His Death Bed)

We’ll continue to monitor this story as it develops.