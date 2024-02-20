Actor Tony Ganios Dies From Heart Attack After Surgery

Famous “Porky’s” actor Tony Ganios died of a heart attack Sunday in a New York hospital at the age of 64.

His fiancée, Amanda, confirmed his death and revealed he suffered the fatal heart attack after undergoing surgery for a severe spinal cord infection, according to TMZ. Ganios was famous for his role in “Porky’s,” as well as a series of other cult classics, such as “The Wanderers,” and “Rising Sun.”

Thank you, Marc. It’s just unreal to me right now. It was so fast. He hadn’t felt well and hid it from me for days. When he finally told me, and was taken to the hospital, his spinal cord was severely infected. They did surgery, next morning, his heart stopped. I’m crushed. — Amanda Serrano-Ganios (@Pinkyrat87) February 20, 2024

Amanda said Ganios was on his way to a dialysis treatment Sunday morning when he suddenly went into cardiac arrest. She said the actor experienced organ failure at the time. Amanda and Ganios had been together for at least 9 years, and were making wedding plans as recently as the week before his death, according to TMZ.

She posted a heartfelt tribute to her lost love on social media Tuesday.

“The last words we said to each other were “I love you.” Love is an understatement. You are everything to me. My heart, my soul and my best friend. #I love you #tonyganios,” she wrote.

The famous actor’s long-lasting career in Hollywood was marked by epic performances in “Porky’s II: The Next Day,” and “Porky’s Revenge!” He also starred in “Back Roads,” “Continental Divide,” “Body Rock,” and “Die Hard 2.”

His many credits also include “The Taking of Beverly Hills,” and television shows as well as appearances on the big screen.

His small screen credits include, “The Ring of the Musketeers,” “Wiseguy,” and “The Equalizer,” to name a few. (RELATED: Driver Charged For Allegedly Hitting Kerry ‘Fatman’ Hunter And Driving With Body Stuck In Windshield, Police Say)

Ganios was a true legend of his time and left a lasting footprint in Hollywood. His friends and loved ones are showing an outpouring of love and support as they pay tribute to the late actor on social media.