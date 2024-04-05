‘Everything Is Money’: Daily Caller’s Mary Rooke Discusses ‘Common Thread’ In Big Medicine Lies Revealed By ‘SICK’

Daily Caller columnist Mary Rooke discussed the “common thread” in big medicine that is revealed through the outlet’s new documentary “SICK: Unmasking Big Medicine” while on Real America’s Voice.

Rooke appeared Wednesday on “Stinchfield Tonight” to discuss the importance of Daily Caller’s documentary that explores the incentives behind the medical industry’s grip on Americans before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Show host Grant Stinchfield began by questioning Rooke on what the biggest takeaway should be for viewers who are watching “SICK.” (RELATED: Daily Caller’s ‘SICK’ Reveals Just How Much Money Big Medicine Made From COVID)

“Patients have to be their own advocate,” Rook stated. “They need to be informed when they go into a doctor’s office, they need to understand the side effects of the drugs that are being prescribed. The reality is, is that when you walk into a doctor’s office these days, the doctor is almost certainly going to give you a prescription for something. When you walk out you need to understand what are the side effects? What is it going to do to me?”

“If you look at the basic side effects of Zoloft it says it may increase anxiety, it’s going to cause nausea, maybe some dry mouth. Those don’t really seem like that bad of a thing. But one of the women that spoke in our documentary talks about how her husband was only on him for three months and then ended up killing himself. So these drugs really create a powerful force inside our bodies and make us do things that we would not normally do.”

Rooke continued to call out the “effects” of drugs that is discussed within the documentary, defining the difference from how bid medicine typically labels it as the “serious side effects” of drugs. In addition to explaining the Food and Drug Administrations’ (FDA) “black box warning,” Rooke highlighted a story of a woman who went on Zoloft around 18 years only to realize that the drug was “numbing all emotions, so she was no longer experiencing life anymore.”

“It’s such a big distinction now that the FDA has forced Zoloft and other antidepressant medications to put what’s called a ‘black box warning’ on their drugs, which means that’s the highest level of warning system that the FDA allows or provides for patients to be able to understand whether or not they should be taking a medication. When you have a black box warning you should be going, ‘Okay, wow, maybe I should not be putting this in my body.’ I mean, we’re talking about suicidal ideation in patients that are not normally that depressed. The man that you featured earlier, he was having trouble getting out of bed. This is a common common thread with what we found when we talked to patients and doctors alike who were either prescribing the drug or were on the drug,” Rooke stated.

Stinchfield pressed Rooke on how the documentary ties the timelines of pre-COVID with post-COVID effects of the medical industry, questioning the connection between the two.

“The thing that connects everything is money. It’s a multibillion-dollar industry and these big pharmaceutical companies are able to take those profits, the revenues that they’re making off of the Pfizer vaccine off of the antidepressants off of all of the narcotics that they’re able to sell,” Rooke stated. “They’re able to take those revenues and instead of putting it into the research to figure out how it’s affecting patients, they’re putting it into things like marketing, straight to hospitals, straight to doctors’ pockets. and you have to ask yourself, at what point is an American patient going to be taken and put above revenue and profit in this country. And right now we’re just not seeing that.”

By the end of 2023, one of the leading medical companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pfizer, rolled in over $100 billion in profits due to benefiting from COVID-19 vaccines alone, Rooke stated.

Within 2020 to 2021 the medical company had just doubled its revenue hitting over $81 billion. The company, however, didn’t reportedly plan to stop profiting after the pandemic, but instead pushed annual vaccinations and sales of Paxlovid, an antiviral pill, even though some patients reported negative side effects from both treatments.