Police Arrest Mother, Daughter For Allegedly Giving Unlicensed Butt Injections

Texas police arrested a mother and her daughter Wednesday in an undercover operation for allegedly performing unlicensed butt injections, NBC News reported.

Authorities in Houston, Texas, separately arrested Consuelo Dal Bo, 56-year-old, and Isabella Dal Bo, Consuelo’s 18-year-old daughter, for allegedly practicing medicine without a license, a misdemeanor under Texas law, NBC News noted. The women planned to charge $6,000 to the undercover officer for their services, the outlet reported, citing court documents. (RELATED: Daily Caller’s ‘SICK’ Reveals Big Medicine’s Reach Is Wider Than You Can Ever Imagine)

The duo tried to give the undercover agent Xanax to relax her before the butt injections, Click2Houston reported. They were “not even sure what was in” the injections, “an unlabeled brown liquid,” the Harris County District Attorney’s Office’s motion for bail reportedly said. Prosecutors allege that their ignorance “fundamentally demonstrates how remarkably dangerous these acts were,” NBC News reported.

The pair were released on bond and will appear in court again April 10, the outlet noted. It remains unclear if the accused women have retained the services of a lawyer.

Texan law proscribes those convicted of practicing medicine without a license to serve between two to ten years in jail and pay a fine of up to $10,000, according to CriminalDefenseLawyer.

“Penalties may vary depending on the circumstances. For instance, it might be a misdemeanor to practice with a delinquent or inactive license but a felony to misrepresent one’s credentials. And some actions are even more dangerous or harmful than others. Several states impose harsher—often additional—penalties if the illegal practice of medicine results in someone’s financial, physical, or psychological harm,” the legal source noted.