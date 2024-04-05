Nancy Pelosi Joins House Dems’ Calls For Biden To Halt Weapons Shipments To Israel

Democratic California Rep. Nancy Pelosi joined a group of Democratic lawmakers on Friday calling for President Joe Biden to halt weapons sales to Israel.

Israel is currently carrying out a sweeping counteroffensive in Gaza against Hamas, the terrorist group responsible for killing over 1,200 people and kidnapping hundreds of others on Oct. 7. Pelosi, along with a host of other Democratic lawmakers, signed a letter calling on Biden to reconsider his consideration of approving more military aid to Israel, according to Politico. (RELATED: Iran Asks US To ‘Step Aside’ As Plans For Retaliation Mount, Iranian Official Says)

“We write to express our shared concern and outrage regarding the recent Israeli airstrike which killed seven World Central Kitchen aid workers, including an American citizen,” the lawmakers wrote to Biden on Friday. “In light of this incident, we strongly urge you to reconsider your recent decision to authorize the transfer of a new arms package to Israel, and to withhold this and any future offensive arms transfers until a full investigation into the airstrike is completed.”

“In light of the recent strike against aid workers and the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis, we believe it is unjustifiable to approve these weapons transfers,” the lawmakers wrote. “We again strongly urge you to withhold any offensive weapons transfers until the investigation into the airstrike is concluded and, if it is found this strike violated U.S. or international law, those responsible are held accountable.”

The lawmakers are referring to an Israeli airstrike on Monday that mistakenly targeted a World Central Kitchen aid convoy in Gaza and killed seven workers. The IDF has opened an investigation and fired two senior officers for their role in the incident.

The Biden administration is considering roughly $18 billion in military sales to Israel, including fighter jets, air-to-air missiles and munitions. If approved, it would be the largest sale of military equipment to Israel since the country’s war with Hamas started on Oct. 7.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

