Biden Admin Considers Not Calling Terrorists ‘Terrorists’ If They Stop Shooting Rockets At Ships

The Biden administration is considering removing a designation label from an Islamic terrorist group in a bid to solve current Middle Eastern conflicts through diplomatic means, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Houthis, an Iranian-backed and Yemini-based terrorist organization, have launched a series of missile and drone attacks against commercial shipping liners and U.S. and coalition forces in the Red Sea in recent months out of support for Hamas, another terrorist group currently at war with Israel. Though the Houthis are currently listed on the U.S. Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) list, the Biden administration would consider removing the Houthis from the list if the group halted its attacks in the region, according to Bloomberg. (RELATED: Biden Admin Scrambles To Tell Tehran It Had ‘No Involvement’ On Israeli Strike Against Iranian Generals: REPORT)

“My hope is that we can find diplomatic off-ramps,” Tim Lenderking, the Biden administration’s special envoy for Yemen, told reporters during a press briefing on Wednesday. “To find ways to deescalate and allow us to pull back, eventually, the designation and of course to end the military strikes on Houthis’ military capability.” The Biden administration has flip-flopped on its view of the Houthis during President Joe Biden’s tenure. The Houthis were removed from U.S. terrorist designation lists shortly after Biden took office in 2021, citing concerns over what humanitarian impacts it might have on Yemen. The Biden administration returned the Houthis to the SDGT list in January following a spate of attacks against Western vessels in the Red Sea. They were not, however, relisted to the Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). Lenderking’s remarks on Wednesday that the Biden administration may remove the Houthis SDGT list once again represents a potential approach to ending conflict with the Houthi terrorists through diplomacy. The Biden administration has admitted that its efforts to take a defensive military position in the Red Sea haven’t worked nor stopped the Houthis attacks. The Houthis did not cease their attacks even as several Iranian-backed terrorist groups in the Middle East did at the behest of Tehran. Even though the Houthis receive funding, equipment and intelligence from Iran, the terrorist group operates more independently than the rest of the country’s terror proxy network. “We would certainly study that but not assume it’s an automatic thing,” Lenderking told Bloomberg in response to a question as to whether the Biden administration is offering the Houthis a “quid pro quo” to halt the Red Sea attacks in exchange for being delisted from the SDGT. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.