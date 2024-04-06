Biden Campaign Announces Fundraising Numbers That Dwarf Trump’s

President Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign and affiliated groups announced a $90 million fundraising haul for March on Saturday, according to Politico.

The total — which includes funds from the campaign, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and affiliated joint fundraising committees — out-paces former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee’s (RNC’s) $65.6 million raised in the same month. Biden’s fundraising apparatus now has more than double the amount of cash on hand as Trump’s, at $192 million compared to $93.1 million, according to Politico.

“The money we are raising is historic, and it’s going to the critical work of building a winning operation, focused solely on the voters who will decide this election — offices across the country, staff in our battleground states, and a paid media program meeting voters where they are,” Julie Chavez Rodriguez, campaign manager for Biden, said in a statement. “It’s a stark contrast to Trump’s cash-strapped operation that is funneling the limited and billionaire-reliant funds it has to pay off his various legal fees.”

Biden and the affiliated group’s totals marks the largest haul any Democratic presidential candidate has raised at this point in the election cycle, according to the campaign memo announcing the totals. (RELATED: Hold Your Horses: Biden Isn’t Dead In The Water Yet)

Biden’s announcement precedes a Trump fundraising event in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday, which the campaign expects could top $43 million, according to the outlet.

The Democrats’ haul includes Biden’s campaign topping $25 million at a New York City fundraiser with former Democratic Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, along with various other celebrities, according to Politico.

Biden and the DNC also ended February with more than double the amount of cash on hand than the Republicans’, announcing $97.5 million compared to Trump and the RNC’s $44.8 million, according to the outlet.

The Biden campaign, the DNC, the Trump campaign and the RNC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

