San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspected Of Being Member Of Motorcycle Gang Arrested

Authorities arrested a veteran San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy March 23 on allegations of his involvement with a motorcycle gang, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department (SBSD).

Authorities have arrested Deputy Christopher Bingham, 45, connected to a criminal probe over his alleged ties to the Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG). The investigation led by the department’s Gangs/Narcotics Division has been ongoing since January 2024. This inquiry exposed Bingham’s affiliations and dealings with the gang, SBSD said in a news release.

During a routine patrol, authorities spotted Bingham riding with two members of OMG. An officer found an unregistered Glock 9mm handgun on Bingham, who asserted he was “law enforcement.” Immediately, a sheriff’s detective arrested Bingham and took him to a local correctional facility, facing charges of gang affiliation and possessing a loaded firearm, The Sun reported.

At the correctional facility, an additional search of Bingham uncovered a T-shirt with “(Expletive) the 81!”— a disparaging nod to the Hells Angels, the Mongols’ adversaries, the outlet stated. The shirt displayed “SYLM,” for “Support Your Local Mongols,” and a chain around his neck held a ring with a black “M,” an informant revealed. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Feds Nab Previously Deported Prison Gang Member Over Alleged DUI)

He was later released, however, authorities launched an investigation at his home and they allegedly found a cache of around 160 firearms, including a fully automatic assault rifle with a grenade launcher, destructive devices, silencers, gang paraphernalia and a shotgun pilfered from the Sheriff’s Department, SBSD stated.

Due to these discoveries, the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office filed several felony charges against Bingham Apr. 4, 2024, for illegal firearm possession, theft, and gang involvement. The department’s Specialized Enforcement Division re-arrested Bingham, and set his bail at $500,000.

“The actions of this deputy are alarming and inexcusable; he not only tarnishes his badge but also undermines the integrity and credibility of the entire department,” Sheriff Shannon Dicus said in a statement. “Criminal behavior will not be tolerated, and we have placed him on compulsory leave effective immediately. The investigation has been forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office, and charges have been filed.”