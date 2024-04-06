Third Missing Key Bridge Victim Recovered

A body confirmed to be the third victim from a Baltimore collapsed bridge was found Friday by Maryland authorities, according to a press release.

The body, which was identified as 38-year-old Maynor Suazo-Sandoval, was located by Unified Command salvage dive teams around 10:30 a.m., triggering an alert to the Maryland Department of State Police who deployed both dive teams and a recovery team to retrieve the former construction worker. Prior to the release of the information, officials confirmed that Suazo-Sandoval’s family was notified. (RELATED: Baltimore Orioles And Ravens Offer Millions To Key Bridge Emergency Fund)

“The collapse of the Key Bridge is undoubtedly one of the most challenging tragedies we have faced as a law enforcement agency. Along with our local, state and federal public safety partners, we will not give up,” Superintendent of the Maryland Department of State Police Colonel Roland L. Butler, Jr. stated. “There are families still waiting to hear if we have found their loved ones. I can promise you, we are fully committed to finding closure for each of these families.”

Following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge at the end of March which was struck by a container ship, officials announced there had been six missing people confirmed to have been on the bridge at the time of the incident who were later presumed to be dead due to the weather conditions and time that had passed.

Two bodies of the six missing were located by authorities on March 27 and identified as Alejandro Hernandez Fuentes, 35, from Mexico and Dorlian Ronial Castillo Cabrera, 26, from Guatemala. Maryland officials confirmed that the six workers, who were filling potholes on the bridge, were all from various countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

The remaining three bodies still needed to be recovered are reported to be a father of five from Usulutan, California, in El Salvador, a 35-year-old from Camotán, Chiquimula, in Guatemala, and a worker from Mexico, according to ABC News.

“While I take solace in knowing this brings us one step closer to closure, my heart continues to be with all the families still waiting anxiously for their loved ones. I am grateful for the first responders who have maintained focus on recovering the remaining victims and continued their work to clear the channel with the utmost care. We will continue to do everything in our power to support these families, and provide whatever they need to persevere through this unthinkable tragedy,” Maryland Mayor Brandon M. Scott stated in a press release Friday.