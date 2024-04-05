Baltimore Orioles And Ravens Offer Millions To Key Bridge Emergency Fund

The Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens pledged $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation’s Key Bridge Emergency Fund, the Ravens announced in a Friday tweet.

The teams each pledged $5 million to the fund, which “supports regional efforts to heal, respond and memorialize in coordination with adjacent efforts with our strategic partners,” according to the fund’s website.

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families,” Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. “We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need.”

“The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested,” Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein also noted in the statement. “Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business.”

The Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed on March 26 after the Dali cargo ship struck it in the early hours of the morning. (RELATED: Mayor Offers Two-Word Response To Bridge Collapse)

Baltimore Bridge Collapse. Full video. **Ship lost power twice.** pic.twitter.com/I5JYYpL5Z7 — 🇨🇦 Russian Bot 🇨🇦 #Wexit (@Truth68201238) March 26, 2024

The Biden administration has pledged the federal government will pick up the full tab — estimated at over $1 billion — to rebuild the fallen bridge. (RELATED: Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Cause Massive Disruption To American Shipping)

Grace Ocean Private Ltd., the Singapore-based multi-national conglomerate that owns the Dali, has asked a federal judge to cap their liability for the incident at $43 million, according to the Maryland Daily Record.