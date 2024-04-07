Video Shows Man Shoot Father’s Alleged Killer In Brazilian Courtroom, Chaos Ensues

Chaos broke out in a Brazilian courtroom as a man entered with a handgun and opened fire on someone on trial for killing his father. After unloading all of his bullets he then proceeded to beat his victim with the weapon before fleeing on foot, dramatic new footage shows.

The recently released video appears to show Cristiano Alves Terto, 27, moving from the back of the court, in São José do Belmonte, before unloading all six bullets into Francisco Cleidivaldo Mariano De Moura, 38, before proceeding to pistol-whip him, as jurors and lawyers scatter, Nov. 29, 2023, according to the New York Post. De Moura was on trial for the alleged murder of Terto’s father in 2012.

#WATCH : Horror footage shows the moment a man attempted to kill his father’s alleged murderer during his trial by shooting at him six times before bashing him with the butt of his gun. Surveillance video from inside the court room in São José do Belmonte, Brazil, shows the… pic.twitter.com/YkGCLmP5ut — upuknews (@upuknews1) April 5, 2024

Terto was quickly apprehended as he attempted to flee the area, according to a report by Fox News, and subsequently charged with attempted murder. De Moura, despite being struck by six bullets, survived and was eventually discharged after treatment at a facility in the city of Serra Talhada, The Sun reported.

De Moura was apprehended in Salgueiro, northern Brazil, after being wanted for the murder of Terto’s father, Francisco Alves, after he allegedly shot him Oct. 5, 2012, according to The Sun. De Moura reportedly admitted to shooting Alves in self-defense, after he caught him searching for a stray donkey on his farm in Lagoa Alexandre, and called him a “filthy little thief,” before advancing on him with a stick. (RELATED: Courtroom Brawl Caught On Video Showing Murder Victim’s Family Attack Handcuffed Defendant)

De Moura claims Alves failed to heed two warning shots before he eventually fired at him. He died 18 days later in the hospital after being shot in the stomach, the report stated. Terto was remanded into custody following his courtroom attack while De Moura has been released pending a new date for his trial, according to the New York Post.