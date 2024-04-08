‘It’s Just A Character Appearance’: Jackie Chan Reassures Fans Concerned About His Health

Jackie Chan took to Instagram on Monday to reassure his fans that he is in good health.

The legendary martial artist and actor posted on Instagram to address concerns about his appearance and assured fans he’s healthy. The star, who celebrated his 70th birthday Sunday, has been the subject of speculation after recent photos surfaced online showing him looking significantly older than his years. Chan clarified that the transformation was for a movie role requiring him to sport white hair and a beard to portray an aged character.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” Chan wrote. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie. The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old.” (RELATED: Seth Rogen Releases The Star-Studded Cast For His Upcoming Movie)

In his post, Chan also shared his musings on reaching the milestone age of 70, alongside a collection of photos reflecting on his storied career. “Even before today, many friends have been reminding me: ‘Jackie, it’s going to be your 70th birthday!’ Every time I hear this number, my heart would stop for a second — l’m 70 years old already?” he added. “After recovering from the shock, the second thing that would come to my mind is a saying that my big brother, Sammo Hung once said: ‘being able to grow old is a fortunate thing.’ Especially for us stunt people, we don’t know how lucky we are to be able to grow old.”

Ending his post, Chan expressed his gratitude for the outpouring of birthday wishes he received. “A big thank you to everyone for all your birthday wishes. Hope everyone stays happy and healthy,” he concluded.