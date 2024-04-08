Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Haters That Criticized Her ‘No Pants’ Look

Kelsea Ballerini snipped back at internet trolls who criticized her for wearing a bodysuit without any pants on top during the CMT Awards.

The star hosted the show and changed into 9 different outfits, but one of them didn’t sit well with her haters. Ballerini wore a gold unitard with black tights underneath while she performed “Love Me Like You Mean It,” and was met with backlash from folks who felt she had forgotten a very important part of her outfit: her pants. She posted a video to TikTok on Monday telling her critics to “shut up,” and stop fussing. The video can be seen here.

Ballerini’s outfit was a modest one that didn’t show any skin. She accented the bodysuit and tights with sky-high heels and wore her hair up in a ponytail.

The famous singer was over those who trolled her on social media and wasted no time letting them know she wasn’t having it.

Ballerini posted a video of herself getting fully glammed backstage and called out the people who smack-talked her fashion statement. She called out the haters, by revealing what they said.

“You forgot your pants during your performance,” she said.

She looked right at the camera and snipped, “Shut up. No, I didn’t. No, I didn’t.”

“Where are your pants?” she said as she put her hand to her mouth, mocking those who were making fun of her fashion choices.

“It looked hot. Period. Bye,” she said, as the TikTok video quickly ended. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Beyonce Morphed Into Cowgirls. Can We Stop Now?)

The famous singer was met with an overwhelming show of love and support from fans who complimented her outfit in the comments of her TikTok post.