Amy Schumer Breaks Her Silence After Social Media Ruthlessly Trolls Her Swollen Face

Amy Schumer broke her silence after being dragged on social media after appearing Wednesday on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” with a puffy-looking face.

The clip of her guest spot on the late-night talk show immediately went viral, with doctors suggesting something was wrong with the star, and online trolls comparing the 42-year-old to a cabbage patch doll. Some fans made fun of her weight, while others speculated that she’d had bad cosmetic work done.

“I have endometriosis an auto immune disease that every woman should read about,” Schumer wrote to Instagram, Thursday. “There are some medical and hormonal things going on in my world right now but I’m okay.”

Schumer’s interview was intended to promote the second season of her Hulu show, “Life & Beth” — which drops Friday — but quickly sparked a lot of discussion about her appearance.

The comedian and actress put a dead stop to the rumors by addressing them head-on.

“Thank you so much for everyone’s input about my face! I’ve enjoyed feedback and deliberation about my appearance as all women do for almost 20 years,” she clapped back in her Instagram post. “And you’re right it is puffier than normal right now.”

“Historically women’s bodies have barely been studied medically compared to men. The book “all in her head” does a good job explaining this. I also believe a woman doesn’t need any excuse for her physical appearance and owes no explanation,” Schumer said, as she shut down her critics.

She went on to offer some personal insight about her current situation.

“But I wanted to take the opportunity to advocate for self love and acceptance of the skin you’re in,” Schumer said. “Like every other women/person some days I feel confident and good as hell and others I want to put a bag over my head.”

She then shifted the attention back to where she felt it should have been in the first place. (RELATED: Unrecognizable Megan Fox Posts Bizarre Caption On Photo With Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce)

“But I feel strong and beautiful and so proud of this tv show I created. Wrote. Starred in and directed. Maybe just maybe we can focus on that for a little,” Schumer wrote.