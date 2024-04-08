REPORT: Law Office Shooting Leaves Three Dead In Nevada

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) announced that three people are dead following a shooting at a Nevada law office Monday.

The deceased include the shooter, who killed himself, and two victims, according to police.

“The multi-story office building and hundreds of people inside were evacuated during this incident,” the LVMPD tweeted.

A video posted to Twitter appears to show police responding to the incident.

The video shows a number of emergency service vehicles on the street.

Officers are looking at the suspect's car and have not disclosed the shooter's possible motive.

“We have a theory at this point, but I cannot release any of that information until we’ve confirmed that information,” LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said.