Wife Pleads Guilty To Poisoning Military Husband’s Coffee With Bleach, Caught On Hidden Camera

An Arizona woman pleaded guilty Monday to charges of attempting to poison her husband by putting bleach in his coffee, Law & Crime reported.

Melody Felicano Johnson, 40, pleads guilty to attempting to poison her estranged husband, a U.S. airman, by contaminating his coffee with bleach. Her attempts were captured on a hidden camera. She was charged with two counts related to poisoning, with prosecutors recommending a prison sentence of two years, potentially extending up to four, according to Law & Crime.

The incident unfolded as the husband noticed an unusual taste in his coffee. Due to his suspicions, he used pool chemical testing strips on his coffee and the result revealed a high level of chlorine. He then set up a hidden camera which captured Johnson pouring bleach into his coffee maker, the outlet stated. This discovery occurred amidst their ongoing divorce proceedings, tracing back to when the airman was stationed in Germany in March 2023.

The footage, which varies in dates and settings, conclusively showed Johnson engaging in the act of poisoning, with one video dated July 16, 2023, distinctly capturing her pouring bleach from a larger bottle into a smaller one before proceeding to the coffee maker. Another clip from July 5 showed her in a more vulnerable state, draped in just a towel, engaging in the same activity, the outlet stated. (RELATED: Dad Accused Of Spiking 12-Year-Olds’ Smoothies With Sedatives During Daughter’s Sleepover, Court Docs Say: REPORT)

“He stated she knew that he would prep his coffee pot to be ready at night so that in the morning he just needed to turn it on to make his coffee,” documents stated, Law & Crime reported. “At that time he stopped drinking the coffee but continued to pretend to drink it as he did not want to make a report of this while in Germany.”

Johnson now awaits sentencing May 10, according to Law & Crime.