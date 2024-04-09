Houston High School Teacher Arrested For Allegedly Recruiting Students Into Prostitution

A Houston high school teacher was arrested Monday for allegedly recruiting students into prostitution, Fox Houston reported.

Kedria Grigsby, 42, has been arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking a child and three counts of compelling prostitution on juveniles. Grigsby is a teacher at Klein Cain High School and she allegedly recruited her students into prostitution. Her bail is set at $750,000 and conditions of her release strictly prohibit any contact with the three individuals who have come forward with complaints against her and mandate that she avoids unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18, according to Fox Houston.

Grigsby allegedly committed the crimes with her son, Roger Magee, 22. Authorities are investigating allegations that Grigsby aided her son’s criminal activities. She allegedly exploited her role to target students and offered them free housing. Court evidence revealed texts between her son, Magee, and a victim discussing payments for her services through digital platforms, the outlet reported.

Klein ISD cosmetology teacher arrested, charged with sex trafficking, compelling prostitutionhttps://t.co/dPMeUkc4o5 — KPRC 2 Houston (@KPRC2) April 9, 2024

The victims, whose ages range from 15 to 17, were identified as students from the school where Grigsby was employed, Fox Houston stated. As the investigation continues, more students have come forward to reveal the teacher attempted to recruit them to prostitution as well. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office Trafficking Unit is spearheading the investigation into these accusations. Magee, arrested in Nov. 2022, remains in custody as the legal process continues, according to Fox Houston. (RELATED: ‘Everyone Has Seen My Privates’: Two Trans Substitute Teachers Cited For Prostitution)

In response to these accusations, Klein Independent School District has issued a statement to the families of Klein Cain High School.

“We are writing to inform you of a situation the Harris County Sheriff’s Office just notified us of, which we have immediately addressed. Law enforcement notified us that cosmetology teacher Kedria Grigsby was taken into custody for felony charges of sex trafficking and compelling prostitution,” the school district said in a statement, Fox Houston reported. As soon as we were notified of this information, the district took immediate action, apprehended, and immediately placed Ms. Grigsby on administrative leave. Klein ISD has NO intention of allowing this individual back to Klein Cain or any Klein ISD school, and we will report to all appropriate agencies at the conclusion of the investigation.”