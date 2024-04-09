Poll Finds Biden Hemorrhaging Support Among Crucial Voting Bloc — Even As They Trend Dem On Key Issues

President Joe Biden is losing support among Latinos ahead of the 2024 election despite the crucial voting block moving toward the Democratic Party on key issues, a Tuesday poll found.

Support for Biden among Latino Americans has steadily declined since the last time the question was asked in June 2023, and he now holds only a nine-point favorability lead over former President Donald Trump, according to an Axios/Ipsos survey. The poll also found that Latinos are backing Democrats on the issues of abortion and immigration, and are trending toward the party on the economy and crime.

Latinos favor Democrats over Republicans by 19 points on the parties’ handling of abortion, as well as by one point on immigration, according to the poll. While the voting bloc still backs Republicans on the issues of the economy and crime, the GOP’s edge has dropped by four points, respectively, since June 2023.

Trump is leading Biden by 22 points on the economy, 11 points on crime and seven points on immigration among Latinos, while the president holds a nine-point advantage on abortion, the latest poll found. (RELATED: Dems’ Black, Latino Advantage Has Massively Shrunk Under Biden, Polls Show)

“In almost every case, Trump performs better than the Republican brand and Biden performs worse than the Democratic brand,” said Chris Jackson, senior vice president and pollster for Ipsos, according to Axios. “If anything, Democrats are actually slightly better positioned relative to Republicans versus when we’d asked this last June 2023 … across all sorts of different issues.”

POLL: U.S. Latinos have steadily soured on President Biden while warming to former President Trumphttps://t.co/VUhriPHfzx pic.twitter.com/q5OGyj2WJW — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) April 9, 2024

A majority of Latinos said “inflation or cost of living” was their most worrisome issue at 53%, followed by “crime or gun violence” at 34% and immigration at 28%, according to the poll. Only 10% tapped abortion as the most worrisome ahead of the election.

Biden led Trump in favorability among the voting bloc 53% to 24% following the president’s first year in office, according to the poll. When only likely 2024 voters were included, Biden’s advantage dropped to just three points against Trump.

Latinos backed Biden over Trump by 33 points in the 2020 election, according to Edison Research’s exit polling.

Various other polls have found Biden losing support among crucial voting blocs that typically back Democrats by large margins, including black individuals, independents, women and youth voters.

The Axios/Ipsos poll surveyed 1,012 Latino Americans from March 22 to March 28 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6%.

Neither Biden nor Trump’s campaign immediately responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

