NHL Building Two Different Schedules In The Event That Coyotes Move From Phoenix To Salt Lake City: REPORT

Detail of the Arizona Coyotes logo during the NHL game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Gila River Arena on January 22, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyotes defeated the Golden Knights 5-2. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Phoenix to Salt Lake City … what a horrible relocation idea, but I digress.

We all know how the Arizona Coyotes are struggling to find a solution to their arena problem. However, we have some new developments in a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who is reporting that the NHL is preparing for the 2024-25 season in a very unique way — and it revolves around the Coyotes potentially moving to Salt Lake City. Oh yeah, this is landscape-changing stuff.

According to Seravalli’s sources, the NHL is building two different schedules for the league’s 2024-25 campaign. And why two?

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 28: Arizona Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo attends the 2023 NHL Draft at the Bridgestone Arena on June 28, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 03: Lawson Crouse #67 of the Arizona Coyotes looks on against the Washington Capitals during the second period at Capital One Arena on March 03, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Well, one edition has the Coyotes playing in Arizona, with the other having the franchise relocated to Salt Lake City. (RELATED: Orioles Call Up No. 1 Prospect Jackson Holliday: REPORT)

A future date to keep an eye on is June 27. Then, the Coyotes will be auctioning for a piece of Phoenix land and they plan on winning. If they do so, it’ll be the location for their arena, as well as their entertainment district.

With that being said, Seravalli is also noting that the Coyotes could be sold to Ryan Smith before then, who would potentially relocate the franchise to Salt Lake City. Smith is the owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Only time will tell what current owner Alex Meruelo decides to do, and by the way, Meruelo is reportedly involved with the building of BOTH schedules … oh, the intrigue.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MARCH 14: John Leonard #49 of the Arizona Coyotes plays against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on March 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

TEMPE, ARIZONA – MARCH 07: Clayton Keller #9 of the Arizona Coyotes skates with the puck during the third period of the NHL game at Mullett Arena on March 07, 2024 in Tempe, Arizona. The Wild defeated the Coyotes 5-2.ˆ (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

And even more interesting: just recently, Smith questioned fans regarding what a Utah-based NHL team should be named.

I feel like something serious is being cooked up here … there’s way too much smoke … and you know what they say: when there’s smoke, there’s fire.