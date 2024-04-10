NHL Building Two Different Schedules In The Event That Coyotes Move From Phoenix To Salt Lake City: REPORT

Phoenix to Salt Lake City … what a horrible relocation idea, but I digress.

We all know how the Arizona Coyotes are struggling to find a solution to their arena problem. However, we have some new developments in a report from Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff, who is reporting that the NHL is preparing for the 2024-25 season in a very unique way — and it revolves around the Coyotes potentially moving to Salt Lake City. Oh yeah, this is landscape-changing stuff.

According to Seravalli’s sources, the NHL is building two different schedules for the league’s 2024-25 campaign. And why two?

Well, one edition has the Coyotes playing in Arizona, with the other having the franchise relocated to Salt Lake City. (RELATED: Orioles Call Up No. 1 Prospect Jackson Holliday: REPORT)

A future date to keep an eye on is June 27. Then, the Coyotes will be auctioning for a piece of Phoenix land and they plan on winning. If they do so, it’ll be the location for their arena, as well as their entertainment district.

With that being said, Seravalli is also noting that the Coyotes could be sold to Ryan Smith before then, who would potentially relocate the franchise to Salt Lake City. Smith is the owner of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. Only time will tell what current owner Alex Meruelo decides to do, and by the way, Meruelo is reportedly involved with the building of BOTH schedules … oh, the intrigue.

And even more interesting: just recently, Smith questioned fans regarding what a Utah-based NHL team should be named.

Sources: #NHL is drafting two schedule versions for next season – one with #Yotes in Arizona, another with the relocated franchise playing in Salt Lake City. Fluid situation. Lots of moving parts. Details on dual paths and a potential transaction. Link: https://t.co/wvc66RJpT9 pic.twitter.com/mI98R6GEU8 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 10, 2024

I feel like something serious is being cooked up here … there’s way too much smoke … and you know what they say: when there’s smoke, there’s fire.