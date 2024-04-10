Editorial

Orioles Call Up No. 1 Prospect Jackson Holliday: REPORT

BLOG
Baltimore Orioles first round pick, and Number 1 overall selection of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft, Jackson Holliday is introduced to the crowd before the fourth inning of the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Tampa Bay Rays at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on July 27, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

(Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

Jackson Holliday is officially in Major League Baseball!

The rising star infielder and No. 1 prospect in all of baseball is being called up by the Baltimore Orioles following a scorching beginning to his Triple-A season, according to a report Tuesday night from ESPN. (RELATED: Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Pulls Off Incredibly Rare ‘Inside The Park’ Home Run In A Completely Mesmerizing 14.96 Seconds)

Holliday, a 20-year-old, was selected in the 2022 MLB Draft with the top pick. In Spring Training 2024, Holliday lit things up, but was ultimately sent down to the minor leagues where he played for the Norfolk Tides. However, Holliday only lasted 10 games before getting the call to the show, putting up a stat line of .333/.482/.595 with two home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and 12 walks.

It’s expected that Holliday will join Baltimore when they play Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Orioles are currently 6-4 on the season.

And for those wondering…

No word yet on whether or not the O’s have gotten Jackson a smaller helmet though…

On a serious note, how cool to see Jackson Holliday finally in the show … best of luck, bud!