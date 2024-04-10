Orioles Call Up No. 1 Prospect Jackson Holliday: REPORT

Jackson Holliday is officially in Major League Baseball!

The rising star infielder and No. 1 prospect in all of baseball is being called up by the Baltimore Orioles following a scorching beginning to his Triple-A season, according to a report Tuesday night from ESPN. (RELATED: Reds’ Elly De La Cruz Pulls Off Incredibly Rare ‘Inside The Park’ Home Run In A Completely Mesmerizing 14.96 Seconds)

Holliday, a 20-year-old, was selected in the 2022 MLB Draft with the top pick. In Spring Training 2024, Holliday lit things up, but was ultimately sent down to the minor leagues where he played for the Norfolk Tides. However, Holliday only lasted 10 games before getting the call to the show, putting up a stat line of .333/.482/.595 with two home runs, nine RBIs, five doubles and 12 walks.

It’s expected that Holliday will join Baltimore when they play Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Orioles are currently 6-4 on the season.

BREAKING: The Baltimore Orioles are calling up infielder Jackson Holliday, the No. 1 prospect in baseball, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 10, 2024

And for those wondering…

For those wondering: Yes, the Orioles are still eligible to receive a first-round draft pick via the Prospect Promotion Incentive if Jackson Holliday wins AL Rookie of the Year. This is a perfect explanation from @MattEddyBA, who wrote about it here: https://t.co/7d04pN1ps7 pic.twitter.com/eMj8Y1nA2c — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 10, 2024

No word yet on whether or not the O’s have gotten Jackson a smaller helmet though…

On a serious note, how cool to see Jackson Holliday finally in the show … best of luck, bud!