Rancher Says He Has Over 3,000 Images Of Migrants Crossing, Claims Officials Haven’t Been Seen On Property In ‘Months’

Arizona rancher Jim Chilton stated Wednesday on Fox News that in the last three years, he’s collected over 3,000 images of illegal migrants crossing into the U.S. and that he hasn’t seen Border Patrol Agents on his property in “four months.”

Chilton appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss the ongoing southern border crisis and the effects it’s had on his ranch which spans five miles across the Arizona-Mexico border. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the rancher what he has been “regularly finding” that most Americans would be “shocked” to know about. (RELATED: Officials Arrest Illegal Immigrant For Allegedly Assaulting Police, Family Members)

“Well, I have five motion-activated cameras. In the last three years, I’ve collected 3,050 images of people in camouflage, carpet shoes, and similar backpacks. I’m sure – [I’ve] been told – that at least 20% are packing drugs to come into our country to poison our people,” Chilton stated.

“Now you hear about what the Biden administration is thinking about doing on the border. Does that give you any comfort, Jim?” Ingraham questioned.

“No, there are so many people coming through that they are busy processing people. I haven’t seen a border patrol agent on the ranch proper for over four months,” Chilton responded.

Ingraham appeared to be shocked by Chilton’s statement on the lack of security from U.S. Border Patrol agents on his property, asking if he’s reached out to officials at all. The Fox host showed Chilton’s property along the border, which is flush against an opening on the east Arizona-Mexico border wall.

“Essentially the Border Patrol guys tell me they’re nothing but taxi agents picking up people coming across the border and wanting to be apprehended, processed and released into the country.”

“Now that’s the hole in the border that actually is in your ranch. There’s the fence, or whatever you want to call that, and then that’s where they come through?” Ingraham pressed.

“That’s one spot and then the end of the wall is on our ranch. It proceeded from Sasabe out east and then on Biden’s first day in office he stopped it [with] a half a mile to go on my ranch.”

Since President Joe Biden entered the White House in 2021, the southern border has hit record-high numbers, with nearly 7.3 million illegal immigrants encountered by officials, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data. Many lawmakers have continued to push Biden to shut down the border through executive action, however, the president said in a recent interview with Univision that his team is still examining whether he has the “power” to do that.