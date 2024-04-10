Officials Arrest Illegal Immigrant For Allegedly Assaulting Police, Family Members

Boston officials announced Wednesday that an MS-13-affiliated illegal immigrant was arrested for allegedly assaulting local police officers and family members, according to a press release.

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston officials released a press statement revealing that authorities arrested the 27-year-old Salvadoran national and charged him with “assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a family or household member.”

The Salvadoran illegal immigrant, who was not identified by officials, was apprehended by deportation officers affiliated with ERO Boston on March 28 near his residence in Chelsea, Massachusetts. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Red States File Brief Against DHS To Protect Themselves Against Illegal Immigration)

“This Salvadoran noncitizen was not only a member of a violent street gang. He was a threat to our Massachusetts residents,” ERO Boston Field Office Director Todd M. Lyons stated. “We are constantly on these streets apprehending the worst of the worst. ERO Boston will continue to prioritize public safety by arresting and removing the most egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England communities.”

The U.S. Border Patrol first apprehended the illegal migrant on Nov. 14, 2014, near Rio Grande Valley, Texas, after he illegally crossed into the U.S., according to officials. While border agents later placed a notice to appear before a Department of Justice (DOJ) immigration judge, he was placed into removal proceedings before being released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) three days later.

The illegal migrant was then arrested on June 26, 2016, by the Chelsea Police Department after being caught carrying a “dangerous weapon-knife over 4×1 inches.” By November 2016 the migrant was arrested by ICE officials and was ordered by an immigration judge on Aug. 25, 2017, to return to El Salvador, but the illegal migrant appealed the decision.

Upon being released again by ICE officials on May 25, 2018, due to an order of supervision, ERO Baltimore arrested the illegal immigrant on Oct. 10, 2021, in Catonsville, Maryland, with the supervision order revoked. The illegal immigrant was sent back to El Salvador on Oct. 22, 2021, but officials said he reentered the U.S. at an unknown time and date.

By May 2, 2023, the Chelsea Police Department had arrested the illegal immigrant for a second time, with an immigration detainer placed against him by ERO Boston. However, seven days later the immigrant was released on bail from local custody due to Chelsea District Court refusing to honor the detainer, according to officials.

The Chelsea District Court then arraigned the Salvadoran national on Nov. 21, 2023, for the charges of assault and battery, with an immigration detainer placed against him by the Pacific Enforcement Response Center, the press release reported.

However, the detainer was once again ignored and the illegal immigrant was released until he was caught by officials in March.