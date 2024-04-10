‘That Is A Lie’: Fox News Segment Comes Unglued After Former Obama Official Calls Trump Antisemitic

A Wednesday Fox News segment became testy when a former official for President Barack Obama’s administration called former President Donald Trump “antisemitic” after his comments on Jews voting for President Joe Biden.

Trump on Wednesday said that “any Jewish person that votes for a Democrat or votes for Biden should have their head examined” in the context of the Israel-Hamas war. Fox News contributor and former Obama State Department spokesperson Marie Harf cited this as evidence Trump is antisemitic as an argument ensued with former Republican Speaker of the Oklahoma House T.W. Shannon on “The Faulkner Focus.” (RELATED: Mike Pence Calls On Trump To ‘Apologize’ For Dinner With Nick Fuentes And Ye)

“Donald Trump has repeatedly questioned the loyalty, he has repeatedly questioned the loyalty of Jewish Americans,” Harf said. “He has said antisemitic and offensive things about how Jewish Americans should vote.”

WATCH:



“Oh my gosh! When?” Shannon asked. “Name one time that Donald Trump has been antisemitic. That is a lie.”

Host Harris Faulkner jumped in to interrupt their crosstalk. (RELATED: ‘Ought To Be Ashamed’: Fox News Analyst, Faulkner Put Liberal Guest Into Blender For Biden Defense)

“Lady and gentleman, each of you. Each of you. Antisemitic, anti-Israel, anti-all of it,” Faulkner said. “All of it is what we are covering here and we have to get our facts right. I didn’t hear what you’re talking about, Marie, but what I did hear him do is call Biden out for not having clear policy or successful policy with Israel. I’ll bring you back another day.”

The United Nations in March passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war after the U.S. abstained from the vote.

