Former NFL Star Terrell Suggs Arrested After Allegedly Pulling Gun At Starbucks: REPORT

Former star Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Terrell Suggs was arrested in March after allegedly pulling a gun during a road rage altercation in an Arizona Starbucks parking lot, AZFamily.com reported.

Suggs, who last played in the NFL in 2019, allegedly brandished a firearm during a March 10 altercation with another driver at a Scottsdale, Arizona Starbucks, according to court records obtained by AZFamily.

The argument allegedly started when Suggs disputed the other driver’s claim that Suggs backed into his vehicle, AZFamily reported.

“You wanna go? I’ll kill your b**ch ass,” Suggs allegedly told the man as he walked up to his car. Suggs then allegedly pulled out a gun, but reportedly never pointed it at the other driver, detectives told AZFamily.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s arrested Suggs and charged him with threatening and disorderly conduct involving weapons, the Sheriff’s Office told AZFamily. (RELATED: NFL Team Breaks Off A Chunk Of Cash For Ferocious Edge-Rusher)

A county judge granted the former AP Defensive Player of the Year a supervised release and his next court appearance is scheduled for April 25, according to AZFamily.

Suggs spent the first 16 years of his storied career with the Baltimore Ravens, racking up 132.5 sacks in his time there, cementing his status as the franchise’s all-time sack leader. In his final NFL season he added 6.5 sacks to his total with the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs, propelling him to eighth all-time on the NFL‘s sack leaderboard.

He won two Super Bowls, his first with the Ravens in 2012 and then his last in his final season with the Chiefs in 2019.