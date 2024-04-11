Danielle Johnson Allegedly Carried Out A Murder-Suicide After Warning Of Impending Eclipse, Police Say

Astrology influencer Danielle Johnson warned her followers of the impending apocalypse just days before the solar eclipse and allegedly killing two of her loved ones and speeding into a tree on Pacific Coast Highway in Redondo Beach, California.

The morning of the eclipse, Johnson allegedly stabbed her partner of three years in the heart, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said. Afterwards, she allegedly took her two daughters, an eight-month old and a nine-year old, with her in the car and they allegedly fell out or were thrown onto the highway. The eight-month old was found dead, but the nine-year old survived the ordeal, according to LAPD.

Absent any obvious motivation, investigators suspect that the eclipse might have influenced Johnson’s actions based on her online activity, police sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Johnson apparently went by the name Danielle Ayoka online. A few days before the alleged killings, Johnson posted on her Twitter account that the “APOCALYPSE IS HERE” and “YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW.”

WAKE UP WAKE UP THE APOCALYPSE IS HERE. EVERYONE WHO HAS EARS LISTEN. YOUR TIME TO CHOOSE WHAT YOU BELIEVE IS NOW. IF YOU BELIEVE A NEW WORLD IS POSSIBLE FOR THE PEOPLE RT NOW. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE. THERE IS POWER IN CHOICE!!!! REPOST TO MAKE THE CHOICE FOR THE COLLECTIVE pic.twitter.com/NMyuLkBj5l — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 5, 2024

She also described the eclipse as being the “epitome of spiritual warfare” in an online post. (RELATED: Georgia Woman Allegedly Went On God-Directed Shooting Spree, Shoots Drivers)

This eclipse is the epitome of spiritual warfare. Get your protection on and your heart in the right place. The world is very obviously changing right now and if you ever needed to pick a side, the time to do right in your life is now. Stay strong you got this 🩵 — Ayoka (@MysticxLipstick) April 4, 2024

Johnson crashed her Porsche SUV into a tree a few miles from where her children reportedly fell out, with the car exceeding 100 mph, LAPD said. Johnson was declared dead at the scene.

Johnson, an astrologist and “Reiki Master Teacher”, claimed to descend “from a rich lineage of Indigenous Shaman and Medicine Women,” according to her website. She charged for services such as “aura cleanses” and a “home purifying cleanse” that would “raise the vibration of your home.”

She also offered “The Mercury Retrograde Grounding” package, which claimed “to automatically integrate into your aura” once the package was purchased.

Johnson had appeared to indicate she believed the April 5th New Jersey earthquake was due to white supremacy, an agenda that she claimed was “DESIGNED TO K*LL EVERYONE ELSE.”