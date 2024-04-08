Georgia Woman Allegedly Went On God-Directed Shooting Spree, Shoots Drivers

A Georgia woman allegedly went on a shooting spree Monday in Florida and claims God instructed her to, ABC News reported.

Taylon Nichelle Celestine, 22, allegedly unleashed a shooting spree and claims God commanded her to do so through the solar eclipse. Florida Highway Patrol arrested Celestine and charged her following her attack on drivers, according to ABC News. Shortly after leaving a Florida hotel, Celestine went to Interstate 10 and allegedly started firing at a car within 5 miles. Her shots shattered the vehicle’s glass and slightly wounded the driver’s arm.

The shooting did not stop there as a second driver was shot and suffered a more severe injury when Celestine fired at their vehicle and hit them in the neck. The injured victim received prompt medical attention at a nearby hospital, ABC News reported. The rampage came to a halt 16 miles down the road, with troopers intercepting Celestine. After she was arrested, authorities discovered she was armed with an AR-15 rifle and a 9mm handgun. Celestine now faces charges including attempted murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and improper discharge of a firearm.

Details surrounding Celestine’s bail or legal representation were not disclosed by the Florida Highway Patrol, according to ABC News.