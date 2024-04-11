David Hogg Gets Lesson About Gun Control From Chinese Immigrant

Gun-control advocate David Hogg got a crash course on the purpose of the Second Amendment from a Chinese immigrant in a video posted to social media Thursday.

Hogg, a gun control activist who came to prominence after the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was debating former Libertarian vice-presidential candidate Spike Cohen on Second Amendment issues at Dartmouth on Wednesday. Lily Tang Williams, who is running for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, approached the microphone about an hour and a half into the two-hour event. (RELATED: ‘Not A Gun Expert’: Biden Judicial Nominee Self-Destructs When John Kennedy Asks Her To Define ‘Assault Weapon’)

“Hi, my name is Lily Tang Williams,” Williams said in the video fo the debate posted to YouTube. “Welcome to my ‘Live Free or Die’ state. Actually, I am a Chinese immigrant who survived communism, and under Mao, you know, 40 million people were starving to death after he sold communism to them and 20 million people died… murdered during his Cultural Revolution. So, my question to you, David, is can you guarantee me, a gun owner tonight, our government in the US, in DC, will never become a tyrannical government? Can you guarantee that to me?”

WATCH:

David Hogg torched by a Chinese immigrant warning against gun control. This is what happens when liberals do an open mic. They get wrecked. They can’t defend their positions. pic.twitter.com/aeUGq0ff0c — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 11, 2024

“There is no way I can guarantee that any government will not be tyrannical,” Hogg, who has called for banning certain semi-automatic firearms he labels as “assault weapons,” responded.

“Assault weapons” is a euphemism that gun-control advocates use to gain support for banning certain semi-automatic firearms with features that provide a cosmetic similarity to firearms capable of fully-automatic operation. The National Shooting Sports Foundation estimated that over 24 million “modern sporting rifles,” which include the AR-15, are “in circulation” in a July 2022 release.

Williams, who came to the United States as a graduate student in 1988 according to her campaign website, responded to Hogg’s admission with a comment reminiscent of Lauren Boebert’s 2019 declaration to then-Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke in a 2019 encounter.

“Well, then, the debate on gun control is over because I will never give up my guns,” Williams said, adding that Hogg should visit China to see how the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) used gun control.

Rifles of any type were used in 541 killings in 2022, according to the FBI’s 2022 Uniform Crime Report Data Explorer. Knives were used in 1,630 killings, and personal weapons (defined as hands, fists and feet) were used in 665 killings.

