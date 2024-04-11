EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Jr. Joins Board Of Large Hunting Advocacy Group

Donald Trump Jr. will be joining the Board Of Directors of Hunter Nation, a group focused on protecting the hunting lifestyle and its heritage, the Daily Caller has first learned.

Trump Jr., an avid hunter and conservationist, said he is looking forward to getting hunters to show up to the polls in November to vote for his father, former President Donald Trump. His role became effective on March 21, 2024.

“I am thrilled to be joining Hunter Nation’s Board Of Directors. They have been incredible patriots, standing up for hunters across the nation and the values we cherish. Last election, a lot of our hunters did not show up to vote, I look forward to helping change that so we can win at the ballot box in November,” Trump Jr. told the Caller.

“Don, Jr. is a fearless defender of the American hunter and has a wealth of knowledge on all aspects of voting issues from informational to turnout. His leadership will be quite valuable to our Hunt the Vote efforts,” Hunter Nation Foundation Board Chairman Rock Bordelon said.

“Don’s knowledge, experience and passion for our hunting lifestyle is unmatched, and we are so excited to have him join the Hunter Nation board,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Read The Death Threat Sent To Donald Trump Jr. With White Powder (PHOTO))

“Our hunting lifestyle is under attack! Don, Jr. is a fighter and a leader, and I’m confident he will help Hunter Nation Foundation take the next step in protecting the American hunter and helping to inform them how important it is that they get out and vote their values,” Hunter Nation founder and president, Keith Mark, said. “With Donald Trump, Jr. and Rock Bordelon on our board, Hunter Nation is poised to be real difference makers in 2024 and beyond.”

Hunter Nation’s national spokesperson Ted Nugent said with Trump Jr.’s addition to the board, Hunter Nation has built a “Dream Team.”

“Anyone who has spent time around a campfire with Don, Jr. or Rock knows how much they love hunting and the hunting lifestyle, along with America and our Constitutional freedoms!” Nugent said. “By officially adding Trump, Jr. to our already impressive lineup of committed supporters, along with Rock’s leadership, Hunter Nation has created the Dream Team of hunting advocates,” Nugent concluded.