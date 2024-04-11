Kourtney Kardashian Proudly Declares She Drinks Her Own Breast Milk

Kourtney Kardashian has taken things too far once again, this time by proudly declaring that she drank her own breast milk.

If that wasn’t already too much gross information for you to hear, the way she described the experience on her Instagram Story, Wednesday, was even worse.

The reality television star took to social media and posted a selfie alongside the caption, “I just pounded a glass of breast milk because I feel sick, goodnight.” Well, thanks Kourtney — now we all feel sick.

Nobody needed to know she drank her own breast milk, and if that’s what turns her crank as a go-to remedy for feeling sick, does that automatically mean we need to hear about it?

If she really wants to chug her own boob juice, that should be something she keeps to herself and does in the privacy of her own home. It doesn’t seem to be one of those things the world really needs to hear about.

The cheesy “thumbs up” she gave in her selfie photo is weird and makes the situation even more cringey.

I also have questions. Is this a pump and drink situation so she can have the fresh stuff, or is she freezing her breast milk so she can thaw out a pack and drink it warm when she’s under the weather?

In the world of too-much-information from the Kardashians, this one is definitely a winner. We now officially know too much, and all this knowledge really does is reinforce the fact that this family does some really weird shit. (RELATED: Kim Kardashian And Beyonce Morphed Into Cowgirls. Can We Stop Now?)

If there’s a remedy to make me feel less ill after this absurd breast milk update, I’m all ears.