O.J. Simpson Dead At 76, His Twitter Account Says

OJ

Screenshot/Twitter/@TheRealOJ32

Robert McGreevy
O.J. Simpson has allegedly died from prostate cancer, his family appeared to write on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. – The Simpson Family,” the tweet reads.


Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, according to multiple outlets.

Simpson, a star running back for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s, was the key figure in a landmark murder trial that captivated the nation between 1994 and 1995.

Defense attorney Johnnie Cochran Jr (L) holds up a luggage bag during court session in the O.J. Simpson (R) murder trial. A limousine driver and baggage handler were questioned about Simpson's luggage which he used to travel to Chicago on the night of the double murder. AFP via Getty Images

The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson has been dubbed the “Trial of the Century” for its key place in culture and the reverberations it has had on American society.

This official booking photograph released by the Los Angeles Police Department shows O.J. Simpson as the former professional football star is booked for murder 17 June, 1994. Simpson is charged in the slayings of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. AFP via Getty Images

Simpson was the prime suspect in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her lover Ron Goldman.

Simpson, upon hearing about impending charges, attempted to flee from law enforcement by hiding in the back of a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend A.C. Cowlings. The June 17, 1994, low-speed chase is a moment which has been encapsulated in American history after being viewed by over 95 million viewers on live television, according to Britannica.

Simpson’s trial, one of the longest in American history, led to a series of still-iconic moments, including his lead lawyer Johnny Cochran’s “if the glove don’t fit, you must acquit” line.

The jury found Simpson not guilty, sparking swift backlash and a debate that divided Americans along race lines at a time when racial divisions were already fraught in the years following the Rodney King beating. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Claims He Still Doesn’t Know Who Murdered His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman)

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 19: A person holds a sign outside the Clark County Regional Justice Center in support of football hall of famer O.J. Simpson September 19, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Simpson will be released today on a $125,000 bond on charges that include burglary, robbery, kidnapping and assault following an attempted robbery at a Las Vegas hotel last week. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A civil court later found Simpson responsible for the deaths Brown-Simpson and Goldman and ordered him to pay their families over $33.5 million in damages.

Simpson was later convicted of 12 crimes for his role in an alleged kidnapping and robbery scheme in Las Vegas.

LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends a parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

In an attempt to reclaim sports memorabilia allegedly confiscated from him as a result of the damages he owed the Brown-Simpson and Goldman families, he held two memorabilia dealers hostage in a Vegas hotel room and stole the items back, according to Clark County court records. The jury found Simpson guilty of all 12 charges, including first degree kidnapping and armed robbery, according to the court documents.

He served nine years of his 33-year sentence before being paroled in 2017.

This is a developing story please check back for further updates.