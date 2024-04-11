O.J. Simpson Dead At 76, His Twitter Account Says

O.J. Simpson has allegedly died from prostate cancer, his family appeared to write on his Twitter account Thursday morning.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. – The Simpson Family,” the tweet reads.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024



Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer in February, according to multiple outlets.

Simpson, a star running back for the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s, was the key figure in a landmark murder trial that captivated the nation between 1994 and 1995.

The People of the State of California v. Orenthal James Simpson has been dubbed the “Trial of the Century” for its key place in culture and the reverberations it has had on American society.

Simpson was the prime suspect in the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown-Simpson and her lover Ron Goldman.

Simpson, upon hearing about impending charges, attempted to flee from law enforcement by hiding in the back of a white Ford Bronco driven by his friend A.C. Cowlings. The June 17, 1994, low-speed chase is a moment which has been encapsulated in American history after being viewed by over 95 million viewers on live television, according to Britannica.

Simpson’s trial, one of the longest in American history, led to a series of still-iconic moments, including his lead lawyer Johnny Cochran’s “if the glove don’t fit, you must acquit” line.

The jury found Simpson not guilty, sparking swift backlash and a debate that divided Americans along race lines at a time when racial divisions were already fraught in the years following the Rodney King beating. (RELATED: O.J. Simpson Claims He Still Doesn’t Know Who Murdered His Ex-Wife And Ron Goldman)

A civil court later found Simpson responsible for the deaths Brown-Simpson and Goldman and ordered him to pay their families over $33.5 million in damages.

Simpson was later convicted of 12 crimes for his role in an alleged kidnapping and robbery scheme in Las Vegas.

In an attempt to reclaim sports memorabilia allegedly confiscated from him as a result of the damages he owed the Brown-Simpson and Goldman families, he held two memorabilia dealers hostage in a Vegas hotel room and stole the items back, according to Clark County court records. The jury found Simpson guilty of all 12 charges, including first degree kidnapping and armed robbery, according to the court documents.

He served nine years of his 33-year sentence before being paroled in 2017.

This is a developing story please check back for further updates.