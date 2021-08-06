O.J. Simpson Says He Really Doesn’t ‘Know Who’ Murdered Nicole Brown Simpson And Ron Goldman

O.J. Simpson recently dropped a bizarre quote about Los Angeles and the murder charges he beat.

The Athletic published a lengthy profile and interview with the legendary Buffalo Bills running back, and he wants people to know being in Los Angeles is difficult for him.

O.J. Simpson “prayed for fame” — no matter the cost. For the first time in 12 years, he speaks on the record about the arc of his complicated legacy. 📚 https://t.co/Bs6if2d0xa pic.twitter.com/S2jrH1F0D6 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 6, 2021

Simpson was famously accused and acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in what might be the most famous murder trial ever.

How does he feel about returning to the city that helped make him famous? He worries he might be sitting next to the real killer!

Simpson told The Athletic the following, according to Clutch Points:

The L.A. thing, unfortunately, some people wrongfully believe something, but I moved on. I still think I’m a good guy. I didn’t let it change me. It did for a while. I was angry for a while, but I treat everybody the way I want to be treated…I have trouble with L.A. People may think this is self-serving, but I might be sitting next to whoever did it. I really don’t know who did this.

What was going through O.J.’s head when he thought this was a smart thing to tell The Athletic? Seriously, what was he thinking?

Why the hell would he make such a tone-deaf statement about the real killer of Brown and Goldman? Did he want to get mocked?

O.J. was acquitted and in the eyes of the law, he had nothing to do with the brutal double-murder. However, there are plenty of people in America who think he 100% had something to do with it.

Talking about how you might be sitting next to the real murderer is just asking to get mocked and torn to shreds.

The lack of self-awareness here and inability to read the room is stunning.

O.J. should just stick to playing golf and worry less about whether or not he might be sitting next to the real killer if he’s in Los Angeles.