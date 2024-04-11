Sean Bean Prepares For His Next High-Profile On-Screen Death In Chilling ‘Shardlake’ Trailer

Sean Bean seems to be getting ready for yet another mega-character death in the Wednesday release of Hulu’s “Shardlake” trailer.

Name aside, “Shardlake” looks pretty gripping. The series is set in 16th-century England, during a time of mass social upheaval under King Henry VIII, according to the trailer description. The four-part miniseries tells a Tudor murder mystery seemingly led by Matthew Shardlake (Arthur Hughes) and Jack Barack (Anthony Boyle).

Bean portrays Thomas Cromwell, the very real political advisor to Henry VIII between 1532 and 1540. He oversaw the dissolution of the monasteries — essentially the religious overhaul of the nation — and the increase in power by England’s royal family. His notable influence over England and greater Europe led to a total shift in human and societal geographies that still exist today.

Cromwell was even instrumental in helping Henry VIII find his fourth wife. Unfortunately, the King absolutely hated the woman (Anne of Cleves) and blamed Cromwell for his crappy marriage. (RELATED: ‘Civil War’ Final Trailer Is More Than Enough To Make You Perpetually Fear America’s Future)

Cromwell was executed shortly thereafter. So, in true Sean Bean fashion, he once again is taking on a character that has to meet an untimely death, just like in a majority of Bean’s other movies. Apparently, Bean has popped his clogs in at least 24 different films and television shows thus far, according to Screen Rant. What’s one more to add to the list?

Jokes aside, I think this might be one of the rare projects where Bean doesn’t die. The timeline doesn’t really add up. Overall, this mini-series looks really good. I just absolutely hate the name “Shardlake.”

The first episode drops on May 1.