Skier Killed After Attempting Risky Stunt Over Colorado Highway

A 21-year-old man lost his life Tuesday after attempting to jump across a Colorado highway, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was attempting to perform a high-risk skiing stunt by trying to clear the width of Highway 40 and unfortunately lacked the necessary speed and distance and subsequently landed on the highway pavement,” authorities wrote in a Facebook post. “The victim had been wearing a helmet and other protective gear.”

Efforts to resuscitate the man were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead at the scene. "Emergency responders arrived on scene and determined that the male subject was deceased and the Grand County Coroner's Office was notified to respond to the scene," the statement read.

The incident led to temporary traffic disruptions on Highway 40 as investigators worked on the incident. The Grand County Coroner’s Office is leading the ongoing investigation into the accident. “The Grand County Coroner’s Office has assumed primary jurisdiction for this incident and will release the victim’s identity and cause and manner of death when appropriate,” Grand County Sheriff’s Office stated.