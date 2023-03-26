US

New Hampshire Skiing Accident Leaves Boston Teenager Dead

New Hampshire night skiing turned deadly for a New England teenager Saturday night at the mountain Pats Peak.

The Granite State accident occurred while the 15-year-old boy was skiing on the New Hampshire mountain resort’s Duster Ski Trail, according to reporting by WMUR-TV. The boy hailed from Boston, The Boston Herald reported.

The teen was with his family that night. At about 6:35 p.m., the family outing took a turn for the worst. (RELATED: Brothers Go On Heli Skiing Trip In Canada, Die From Avalanche, Company Says)

New Hampshire ski patrol at the ski area raced to get the boy to safety and the resort Henniker Rescue Squad, albeit to no avail.

“Our sympathies go out to his family during this difficult time, and the staff of Pats Peak is greatly saddened by the incident tonight,” Pat’s Peak General Manager told WMUR.

Pats Peak boasts 11 lifts as well as 28 trails, with a base elevation of 690 feet and a peak summit elevation of 1,460 feet.

It is currently unclear exactly how the incident occurred and the nature of the teen’s fatal injuries. But the death most likely occurred from a skiing crash. (RELATED: REPORT: Skier Goes Missing At Utah Resort, Found Dead A Day Later)

An internal investigation is underway to discover what exactly went wrong. No other skiers were injured.