Wisconsin Liberal Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley Won’t Run For Reelection: REPORT

Wisconsin State Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced Thursday that she will not run for reelection in 2025, Wisconsin Politics reported.

Bradley, a liberal justice with a nearly three-decade tenure on the bench, will retire after her term in July 2025, according to Wisconsin Politics. She made it clear that she won’t resign prematurely to enable Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to nominate a replacement justice. (RELATED: Wisconsin Supreme Court Limits Use Of Absentee Drop Boxes In Win For GOP)

BREAKING: Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley announced this morning she won’t seek reelection next year, a decision that could make it more challenging for liberals to maintain the majority they won just a year ago. — JR Ross (@jrrosswrites) April 11, 2024

“My decision has not come lightly,” Bradley said. “It is made after careful consideration and reflection. I can do the job well. I know I can win reelection, should I run. But it’s just time to pass the torch and bring fresh perspectives to the court.”

The Wisconsin Supreme Court made headlines in 2023 when Justice Janet Protasiewicz won a seat, giving the liberals a majority on the state’s highest court. Bradley’s exit from the court could allow conservatives to win back the court. The race to replace Bradley thrusts the battle for majority control of the court into the national limelight due to the debate surrounding abortion laws across the country.