Whoopi Goldberg Invokes Ten Commandments As Reason Abortion Should Be Allowed

“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg invoked the Ten Commandments Monday as a justifiable reason for abortion to be legal.

The co-hosts raged at former President Donald Trump for upholding his previous viewpoint that abortion legislation should remain a states’ issue. This became legal precedent following the Supreme Court decision, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade.

Goldberg argued abortion is between the woman, her doctor and God, further noting that it is not mentioned in the Bible.

“It’s nobody’s business. It’s you, your doctor and God. That’s who you have to be — conversational to, and it’s not mentioned in the Big Ten. I’m just gonna say,” Goldberg said.

“No,” co-host Sunny Hostin said in agreement.

“In the Big Ten, it is not mentioned,” Goldberg continued. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Host Sara Haines Says Pro-Lifers Shouldn’t Seek Medical Attention)

“The Commandments?” co-host Joy Behar replied.

“Yeah,” Goldberg confirmed. “You know, because I figured God was pretty clear. Here’s the stuff that will make your life better on Earth. Here’s the thing — don’t lie, because you don’t want people lying to you. Don’t mess with somebody’s wife, because you’re gonna be mad if they’re messing with yours. Just, you know, common sense stuff.”

The sixth commandment by God states, “thou shalt not kill,” according to the Book of Exodus: 20:13. The Ten Commandments were handed down by God to Moses, who received them on a stone on Mount Sinai to introduce to the Hebrews.

Hostin, a Catholic, said evangelicals will cite the sixth commandment as justification to ban abortion.

“Well here’s the thing. I think ‘Thou Shalt Not Kill’ cannot be used as the block because we allow wars all the time,” Goldberg said.

“Yes, we do,” Hostin agreed. “We allow the death penalty.”

“The Crusades were all about all these things,” Goldberg continued.

“We allow guns,” Hostin added.

“So there is some conversation to be had. Either you ‘thou shalt not kill’ for everybody — and everything. Or we have to talk about all the things that you and I need to do,” Goldberg said.

Hostin has reiterated Christian teaching that life begins at conception, and that the baby inside the womb is an “unborn child.” She has further declared that she believes abortion is “wrong,” but does not believe in bans.