Famous Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli Dead At 83

Iconic fashion designer Roberto Cavalli died in his home April 12 in Florence, Italy, at the age of 83.

His fashion house confirmed his death on social media, paying a heartfelt tribute to the highly respected designer.

“A life lived with love. It is with great sadness that today we say our final goodbyes to our founder Roberto Cavalli,” they wrote to Instagram. “From humble beginnings in Florence, Roberto succeeded in becoming a globally recognised name loved and respected by all. Naturally talented and creative, Roberto believed that everyone can discover and nurture the artist within themselves.”

“Roberto Cavalli’s legacy will live on via his creativity, his love of nature and via his family who he cherished.”

Cavalli was a beloved member of the fashion industry, and his looks were no stranger to the red carpet. Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Jessica Simpson, Victoria Beckham and Beyoncé, rocked his stylish designs.

Fausto Puglisi, who serves as the creative director at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house, shared a personal tribute to social media by writing a lengthy caption.

“Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always. It is the greatest honor of my career to work under your legacy and to create for the brand you founded with such vision and style,” he wrote.

“Rest in peace you will be missed and you are loved by so many that your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me.”

Cavalli’s love for prints and his incredible knack for creating unique fashion pieces catapulted him to fame in the 1970s. Brigitte Bardot and Sophia Loren were among the first stars that he dressed in his over-the-top designs. He made his mark on a larger scale with the release of his denim line in the ’90s and was among the first to put Lyrca fabric in jeans, making them appear more snug and figure-defining, according to People.

The creative genius expanded his glamorous collection to menswear, womenswear, eyewear, beachwear and underwear.

The father of six welcomed his last child in March 2023. (RELATED: Fashion Icon Vivienne Westwood Dead At 81)

Celebrities, fans, friends and loved one are remembering the legendary fashion icon, and his spectacular designs left a mark in the world of fashion that will continue to live on as part of his incredible legacy.

No information surrounding cause of death has been provided at this time.