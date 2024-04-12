‘Not True And You Know It’: Fox News Segment Gets Heated As Dem, GOP Guests Spar Over Trump’s Immigration Policy

A Fox News segment got testy when former Republican and Democratic party officials debated about former President Donald Trump’s immigration policy.

Host Harris Faulkner began the segment by discussing polling that shows President Joe Biden losing support among black and Latino voters. Former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Press Secretary Jose Aristimuno accused Trump of wanting to be a dictator and deport Latinos, causing a clash during the segment on “The Faulkner Focus.” (RELATED: Majority Of Americans Support Building Border Wall For First Time In Poll’s History)

“Immigration matters. It all matters,” Aristimuno said. “Donald Trump said he wants mass deportations for Latinos. If you’re a Latino American watching Fox News today, he wants to deport you. He wants you out.”

“No, that’s not true, Jose. That’s not true and you know it,” former Republican National Committee press secretary Cassie Smedile said.

WATCH:

“There was a recent Wall Street Journal poll that showed a double digit increase in the number of Latinos who say ‘let’s build the wall,’ a double digit increase in the number of legal immigrants who say ‘let’s deport all illegal immigrants,'” Smedile continued. “And you want to know why? It is because these Democrat policies have diminished our opportunity at the American dream. People do not immigrate to the United States of America for a government hand-out.”

Faulkner concluded the debate by mentioning a 2023 House bill to crack down on illegal immigration before switching topics. Democratic Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar, co-chair of Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign, suggested in March that deporting illegal immigrants would have adverse economic consequences, criticizing Trump’s rhetoric and advocating against deportation.

